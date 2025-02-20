Inter Milan Faces Challenge as Keeper Sommer's Thumb Injury Revealed

Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer is facing a significant setback with a broken right thumb, potentially sidelining him for upcoming crucial Serie A and Champions League matches.

The Swiss international's injury was confirmed through tests on Thursday, and the club will determine the necessary therapy in the coming days. Goalkeepers can often be out for several weeks with such injuries, though Inter has yet to establish a recovery timeline for Sommer, who has been a key figure in every league and European match this season.

Currently, Inter Milan trails Napoli by two points in the Serie A standings. The team is preparing to face Genoa on Saturday and will shortly thereafter travel to Naples. Similarly, Sommer's condition could affect Inter's lineup in the Champions League round-of-16 games, where they will encounter either Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven. Raffaele Di Gennaro and Josep Martinez are available as backup options in Sommer's absence.

