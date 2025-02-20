Inter Milan Faces Challenge as Keeper Sommer's Thumb Injury Revealed
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer suffers a broken right thumb, putting his participation in crucial Serie A and Champions League games in jeopardy. No recovery timeline has been set, impacting Inter's upcoming matches against Genoa, Naples, and potentially their European fixtures against Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven.
- Country:
- Italy
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer is facing a significant setback with a broken right thumb, potentially sidelining him for upcoming crucial Serie A and Champions League matches.
The Swiss international's injury was confirmed through tests on Thursday, and the club will determine the necessary therapy in the coming days. Goalkeepers can often be out for several weeks with such injuries, though Inter has yet to establish a recovery timeline for Sommer, who has been a key figure in every league and European match this season.
Currently, Inter Milan trails Napoli by two points in the Serie A standings. The team is preparing to face Genoa on Saturday and will shortly thereafter travel to Naples. Similarly, Sommer's condition could affect Inter's lineup in the Champions League round-of-16 games, where they will encounter either Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven. Raffaele Di Gennaro and Josep Martinez are available as backup options in Sommer's absence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women's Champions League Quarterfinals: Epic Clashes Await
Epic Clashes: Women's Champions League Quarter-Finals Unveiled
Rodri's Resilience: Eyes on a Champions League Comeback
Bayern Edges Past Celtic in Champions League Thriller
Vissel Kobe's Dominant Performance Secures Asian Champions League Knockout Spot