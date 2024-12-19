Left Menu

Mandhana's Masterclass: India Soars to 217/4 Against West Indies

Smriti Mandhana, in a stand-in captaincy role, delivered a stunning 77 runs off 47 balls, propelling India to an imposing total of 217/4 against West Indies in the deciding third T20I. Richa Ghosh supported with a record-equalling 18-ball half-century, as India looks to clinch the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:48 IST
Mandhana's Masterclass: India Soars to 217/4 Against West Indies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a display of exceptional talent, stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana powered India to an impressive 217/4 against West Indies in the third and deciding women's T20I on Thursday.

Mandhana's commanding innings of 77 runs, featuring 13 fours and a six, extended her remarkable form, compensating for the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. This was her third consecutive fifty, which follows a recent century in the ODI series against Australia.

After Mandhana's innings, Richa Ghosh took the spotlight with a blistering 54, including an 18-ball fifty, equaling the fastest half-century in women's T20Is, a record held by Sophie Devine. This batting prowess has boosted India's prospects as the series stands level at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024