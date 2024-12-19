Mandhana's Masterclass: India Soars to 217/4 Against West Indies

In a display of exceptional talent, stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana powered India to an impressive 217/4 against West Indies in the third and deciding women's T20I on Thursday.

Mandhana's commanding innings of 77 runs, featuring 13 fours and a six, extended her remarkable form, compensating for the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. This was her third consecutive fifty, which follows a recent century in the ODI series against Australia.

After Mandhana's innings, Richa Ghosh took the spotlight with a blistering 54, including an 18-ball fifty, equaling the fastest half-century in women's T20Is, a record held by Sophie Devine. This batting prowess has boosted India's prospects as the series stands level at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)