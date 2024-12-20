Left Menu

Cubs and Sammy Sosa: A Reunion on the Horizon

The Chicago Cubs are preparing to welcome back baseball icon Sammy Sosa, despite the doping allegations that marred his career. Owner Tom Ricketts announced plans to invite Sosa to the 2025 Cubs Convention, signaling a potential reconciliation. Sosa acknowledged past mistakes while underscoring his passion for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:59 IST
Cubs and Sammy Sosa: A Reunion on the Horizon

In a surprising turn of events, the Chicago Cubs are extending an olive branch to former slugger Sammy Sosa, who has been estranged from the team since his departure in 2004 under allegations of doping. Cubs owner Tom Ricketts expressed eagerness to welcome Sosa back.

Sosa, known for his legendary home run race in 1998, admitted to past mistakes but emphasized his unwavering dedication to baseball. The statement attributed to Sosa, circulated online, reflects a desire for reconciliation.

Ricketts confirmed plans to invite Sosa to the 2025 Cubs Convention, hoping for a reunion that could heal old wounds and celebrate Sosa as a cherished figure in Cubs' history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

