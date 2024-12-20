Cubs and Sammy Sosa: A Reunion on the Horizon

In a surprising turn of events, the Chicago Cubs are extending an olive branch to former slugger Sammy Sosa, who has been estranged from the team since his departure in 2004 under allegations of doping. Cubs owner Tom Ricketts expressed eagerness to welcome Sosa back.

Sosa, known for his legendary home run race in 1998, admitted to past mistakes but emphasized his unwavering dedication to baseball. The statement attributed to Sosa, circulated online, reflects a desire for reconciliation.

Ricketts confirmed plans to invite Sosa to the 2025 Cubs Convention, hoping for a reunion that could heal old wounds and celebrate Sosa as a cherished figure in Cubs' history.

