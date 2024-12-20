Amorim's Rallying Cry Despite Cup Exit

Manchester United's manager, Ruben Amorim, found positives in his team's 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarter-finals on Thursday. Despite being three goals down shortly after halftime, United showed resilience by scoring twice in seven minutes, pressuring Tottenham until Son Heung-min sealed the victory for the hosts.

'The beginning of the second half was challenging, but we responded well,' Amorim told Sky Sports. 'Throughout the game, we demonstrated our strength, but Tottenham was more clinical. The fight from the players was crucial for me.'

Since taking over in November, Amorim aims to lead United to a Premier League title, acknowledging the long journey ahead. This Sunday, United will face Bournemouth, currently in sixth place, as they continue to strive towards their goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)