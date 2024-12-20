Foster's Unforgettable Stumping of Sachin Tendulkar in 2001 Test

Former England cricketer James Foster fondly revisits a historic moment when he became the sole wicketkeeper to stump cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in a Test match. Playing against India in Bengaluru in 2001, the 'Master Blaster' was deceived by a cunning English strategy, masterminded by captain Nasser Hussain.

During the match, Hussain introduced left-arm orthodox spinner Ashley Giles to disrupt Sachin's solid stance. Giles consistently bowled tight lines, frustrating Tendulkar. Foster, anticipating a rare opportunity, positioned himself strategically on the leg stump, ready to make history by stumping Tendulkar for the first and only time in Test cricket.

As Sachin aggressively charged down the pitch aiming for a six, Foster quickly seized his chance, executing a swift stumping that caught Tendulkar off-guard on 90 runs. This clever maneuver by Foster remains a memorable highlight in cricket history, marking the only instance of Tendulkar being stumped in his illustrious Test career.

