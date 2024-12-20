Left Menu

Foster's Unforgettable Stumping of Sachin Tendulkar in 2001 Test

Former England cricketer James Foster vividly recalls becoming the only wicketkeeper to stump the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket. During a 2001 Test match in Bengaluru, a strategic play by England, involving bowler Ashley Giles, led to Tendulkar's surprising dismissal at 90 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:28 IST
Foster's Unforgettable Stumping of Sachin Tendulkar in 2001 Test
Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former England cricketer James Foster fondly revisits a historic moment when he became the sole wicketkeeper to stump cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in a Test match. Playing against India in Bengaluru in 2001, the 'Master Blaster' was deceived by a cunning English strategy, masterminded by captain Nasser Hussain.

During the match, Hussain introduced left-arm orthodox spinner Ashley Giles to disrupt Sachin's solid stance. Giles consistently bowled tight lines, frustrating Tendulkar. Foster, anticipating a rare opportunity, positioned himself strategically on the leg stump, ready to make history by stumping Tendulkar for the first and only time in Test cricket.

As Sachin aggressively charged down the pitch aiming for a six, Foster quickly seized his chance, executing a swift stumping that caught Tendulkar off-guard on 90 runs. This clever maneuver by Foster remains a memorable highlight in cricket history, marking the only instance of Tendulkar being stumped in his illustrious Test career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024