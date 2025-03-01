England Cricket Team Faces Rebuild After Champions Trophy Disappointment

England's national cricket team is facing the pressing task of rebuilding their strategy in the 50-over format after a dismal performance in the recent Champions Trophy, says outgoing captain Jos Buttler. During the tournament, England was eliminated from semi-final contention even before their crushing seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Karachi, where they managed only 179 runs.

Buttler, who announced his decision to step down on Friday, expressed disappointment in the team's lackluster showing, acknowledging that both their batting and bowling efforts fell short of expectations. He noted the team's inability to make significant contributions with the bat, a trend observed in their recent matches as they suffered a seventh consecutive loss in this format.

Despite the setbacks, Buttler is optimistic about the future and sees a chance to revitalize the squad in preparation for the 2027 Cricket World Cup to be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. He emphasized the presence of talent within the team and the broader community, encouraging players to commit to rebuilding efforts and restore England's competitive edge in white-ball cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)