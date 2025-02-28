Jos Buttler Steps Down: A Changing Era for England Cricket

In a significant development for England cricket, Jos Buttler announced his resignation as the captain of the country's limited-overs team. This decision follows England's early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, highlighted by an eight-run loss to Afghanistan and a five-wicket defeat against Australia.

Buttler, who led England since June 2022 after Eoin Morgan's retirement, acknowledged that stepping down is the right decision for both himself and the team. His leadership period saw England clinch a Twenty20 World Cup title in 2022, but subsequent performances have been underwhelming.

The focus now shifts to finding Buttler's successor, with former captain Nasser Hussain suggesting Harry Brook as a potential candidate. The team will soon face Zimbabwe in a one-off test and host the West Indies for a series, marking a new chapter in England's cricket journey.

