Left Menu

Jos Buttler Steps Down: A Changing Era for England Cricket

Jos Buttler has resigned as England's limited-overs captain following their exit from the ICC Champions Trophy. His tenure has seen mixed results, including a T20 World Cup win. Speculation mounts on his successor, with Harry Brook a leading candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:55 IST
Jos Buttler Steps Down: A Changing Era for England Cricket
Jos Buttler

In a significant development for England cricket, Jos Buttler announced his resignation as the captain of the country's limited-overs team. This decision follows England's early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, highlighted by an eight-run loss to Afghanistan and a five-wicket defeat against Australia.

Buttler, who led England since June 2022 after Eoin Morgan's retirement, acknowledged that stepping down is the right decision for both himself and the team. His leadership period saw England clinch a Twenty20 World Cup title in 2022, but subsequent performances have been underwhelming.

The focus now shifts to finding Buttler's successor, with former captain Nasser Hussain suggesting Harry Brook as a potential candidate. The team will soon face Zimbabwe in a one-off test and host the West Indies for a series, marking a new chapter in England's cricket journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025