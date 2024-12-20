Left Menu

Golf-Brown, Pepperell share second round lead at Mauritius Open

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:06 IST
Denmark's Hamish Brown made a fast start to card his second successive 68 for a share of the second round lead with England's Eddie Pepperell at eight under-par in the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Le Golf on Friday. Brown sunk three birdies in a row from the third to the fifth holes, and two more on the back nine but a bogey on the par three 17th for the second day in a row meant he had to settle for a four under-par round.

"It was good conditions, not too much wind today," Brown said. "It (the course) is fairly wide, you don't have to do too much off the tee. It is more into the greens. They are a bit tricky to putt on as well. We have only played two rounds so there is a lot of golf left." Brown, born in Denmark to a Scottish father, is level with Pepperell, who was the overnight leader and carded a 70 on Friday.

They are one shot ahead of South African Christo Lamprecht (68) and another Dane, Jacob Skov Olesen (70), in tied third.

