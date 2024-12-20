Jamshedpur FC Aims for Historic Double Over East Bengal in ISL Clash

Jamshedpur FC is set to face East Bengal FC, eyeing their first league double against the Red & Gold Brigade this Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The Men of Steel triumphed with a 2-0 victory in their earlier fixture on October 5, 2024, and hope to maintain dominance with another clean sheet, achieving back-to-back shutouts for the first time against East Bengal in ISL.

After halting a three-game losing streak, Jamshedpur FC enters the match with confidence, spurred by consecutive wins. Despite conceding the second-most goals in the league, their recent recovery keeps them in playoff contention at sixth place. However, close competition means any misstep could alter their playoff viability, emphasizing the need for a top performance.

East Bengal FC, though successful in three of their last four games, remains vulnerable at home, having conceded multiple goals in two consecutive matches for the first time in their ISL history. With Jamshedpur's offensive form, East Bengal must remain vigilant. Nevertheless, they aim for another victory to match last season's record of four wins after 12 matches.

Coach Oscar Bruzon of East Bengal continues to advocate for an aggressive playing approach, insisting that creating more chances is key to success. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur's coach Khalid Jamil stresses the importance of a positive result against a historical rival, as his team navigates the challenge of lifting their away game fortunes.

