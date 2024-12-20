Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC Aims for Historic Double Over East Bengal in ISL Clash

Jamshedpur FC seeks to secure a historic league double over East Bengal FC in their upcoming ISL encounter, having already won 2-0 in their previous clash. Both teams are striving to overcome inconsistencies, with East Bengal aiming for a key win and Jamshedpur focusing on defensive stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:39 IST
Jamshedpur FC Aims for Historic Double Over East Bengal in ISL Clash
Javier Siverio (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC is set to face East Bengal FC, eyeing their first league double against the Red & Gold Brigade this Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The Men of Steel triumphed with a 2-0 victory in their earlier fixture on October 5, 2024, and hope to maintain dominance with another clean sheet, achieving back-to-back shutouts for the first time against East Bengal in ISL.

After halting a three-game losing streak, Jamshedpur FC enters the match with confidence, spurred by consecutive wins. Despite conceding the second-most goals in the league, their recent recovery keeps them in playoff contention at sixth place. However, close competition means any misstep could alter their playoff viability, emphasizing the need for a top performance.

East Bengal FC, though successful in three of their last four games, remains vulnerable at home, having conceded multiple goals in two consecutive matches for the first time in their ISL history. With Jamshedpur's offensive form, East Bengal must remain vigilant. Nevertheless, they aim for another victory to match last season's record of four wins after 12 matches.

Coach Oscar Bruzon of East Bengal continues to advocate for an aggressive playing approach, insisting that creating more chances is key to success. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur's coach Khalid Jamil stresses the importance of a positive result against a historical rival, as his team navigates the challenge of lifting their away game fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024