Jaipur Pink Panthers Secure Playoff Spot with Thrilling Comeback Victory

The Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a spot in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 playoffs with a spectacular comeback victory over the Bengal Warriorz on Friday. Arjun Deshwal's nine-point performance led the charge as the Pink Panthers claimed a 31-28 triumph at the Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex.

The Bengal Warriorz initially appeared dominant, establishing a slim lead in the early minutes. Key player Arjun Rathi spearheaded their attack, contributing to a 19-9 advantage by halftime. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers remained relentless in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

In the second half, the Pink Panthers launched a relentless fightback, orchestrating an 'ALL OUT' and snatching a late lead. With just three minutes remaining, they secured victory through disciplined defense. The defeat ended Puneri Paltan's playoff aspirations, as confirmed by a PKL press release.

