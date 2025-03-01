Bayern Munich's Dominance: A Comeback Victory Over Stuttgart
Bayern Munich defeated Stuttgart 3-1, increasing its Bundesliga lead to 11 points. Despite Stuttgart's early advantage from Angelo Stiller's goal, Bayern responded with goals from Michael Olise, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman. The result further sinks Stuttgart, now in seventh place after subpar performances.
Bayern Munich showcased its formidable form with a coming-from-behind 3-1 win against Stuttgart, extending its Bundesliga lead to a commanding 11 points.
Stuttgart, which hoped to narrow Bayern's advantage, initially took the lead through Angelo Stiller's stunning 20-meter strike in the first half. However, Michael Olise's equalizer on the stroke of halftime, paired with second-half goals from Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman, secured Bayern's victory.
The match highlighted Bayern's resilience and left Stuttgart struggling, slipping to seventh place after gaining just four points from their last six league contests.
