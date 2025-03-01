Left Menu

Bayern Munich's Dominance: A Comeback Victory Over Stuttgart

Bayern Munich defeated Stuttgart 3-1, increasing its Bundesliga lead to 11 points. Despite Stuttgart's early advantage from Angelo Stiller's goal, Bayern responded with goals from Michael Olise, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman. The result further sinks Stuttgart, now in seventh place after subpar performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:27 IST
Bayern Munich's Dominance: A Comeback Victory Over Stuttgart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich showcased its formidable form with a coming-from-behind 3-1 win against Stuttgart, extending its Bundesliga lead to a commanding 11 points.

Stuttgart, which hoped to narrow Bayern's advantage, initially took the lead through Angelo Stiller's stunning 20-meter strike in the first half. However, Michael Olise's equalizer on the stroke of halftime, paired with second-half goals from Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman, secured Bayern's victory.

The match highlighted Bayern's resilience and left Stuttgart struggling, slipping to seventh place after gaining just four points from their last six league contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025