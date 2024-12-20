Young Star Sam Konstas Prepares for Potential International Debut

Young batting prodigy Sam Konstas has received a nod of confidence from his coach at New South Wales (NSW), Greg Shipperd, who supports the 19-year-old's potential international debut amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shipperd emphasizes Konstas' confidence and ability to 'score runs and take the game on', predicting a bright future.

Reflecting on the decision to call up Konstas, Shipperd told SEN that perfect readiness is often a misnomer, especially in cricket's grand arena. 'You never know until you're exposed to it,' he remarked, noting that Konstas' self-assurance is a powerful asset, positioning him to tackle international challenges effectively.

Shipperd opined that Australia's move could bear fruit either way. If Konstas performs well, it's a win; if not, the experience gained is invaluable for his and the nation's cricket development. Having excelled in the recent ICC U19 World Cup and domestic games, Konstas enters this stage as one of Sheffield Shield's top run-scorers.

