Left Menu

New Heroes Needed: Zampa's Call for Australian Cricket Revival

Adam Zampa expresses the need for new heroes in the Australian cricket squad as key fast bowlers are unavailable for the Champions Trophy. With significant team changes, Zampa emphasizes the opportunity for others to shine. Australia faces England in their opening match, presenting a chance for early impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-02-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 06:41 IST
New Heroes Needed: Zampa's Call for Australian Cricket Revival
Zampa
  • Country:
  • Australia

Adam Zampa, the Australian leg-spinner, has called for new heroes to step up in the upcoming Champions Trophy, amid the absence of the team's stalwart pace trio. With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined due to injuries and Mitchell Starc unavailable for personal reasons, Zampa remains the senior figure in a diluted squad.

The leg-spinner reflected on Australia's rare situation of entering a major ICC tournament without its iconic fast bowlers, a dynamic unchanged in nearly a decade. He acknowledged the challenge but also saw it as a doorway for newer players to make significant contributions.

Australia's revamped pace attack includes Sean Abbott, alongside less experienced bowlers Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, and Nathan Ellis, with Aaron Hardie offering additional seam support. Their opening fixture against rivals England in Lahore adds excitement for Zampa, who hopes to lead the team to an impactful start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025