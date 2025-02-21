New Heroes Needed: Zampa's Call for Australian Cricket Revival

Adam Zampa, the Australian leg-spinner, has called for new heroes to step up in the upcoming Champions Trophy, amid the absence of the team's stalwart pace trio. With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined due to injuries and Mitchell Starc unavailable for personal reasons, Zampa remains the senior figure in a diluted squad.

The leg-spinner reflected on Australia's rare situation of entering a major ICC tournament without its iconic fast bowlers, a dynamic unchanged in nearly a decade. He acknowledged the challenge but also saw it as a doorway for newer players to make significant contributions.

Australia's revamped pace attack includes Sean Abbott, alongside less experienced bowlers Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, and Nathan Ellis, with Aaron Hardie offering additional seam support. Their opening fixture against rivals England in Lahore adds excitement for Zampa, who hopes to lead the team to an impactful start.

