Pedaling Towards Fitness: 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' Campaign Launched

The 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' campaign was launched following the success of the 'Fit India Cycling Drive'. The initiative encourages citizens to embrace cycling for fitness and environmental benefits. The first event will feature law enforcement, athletes, and the public, promoting cycling across over 500 locations in India.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The aftermath of the successful 'Fit India Cycling Drive', which garnered the participation of over 50,000 Indian citizens, has paved the way for another groundbreaking initiative — the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' campaign. Announced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, this campaign aspires to unite individuals of diverse age groups and professions in a nationwide effort to cultivate cycling cultures for fitness and environmental sustainability, while fostering a sense of community.

The inaugural event of this initiative is set to take place on December 22 in Delhi, where officers from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will cycle alongside Dr. Mandaviya. Kicking off from Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, participants will journey through Kartavya Path in a ride aimed at inspiring nationwide participation in the campaign, scheduled each Sunday at various locations, according to a release from the Union Sports Ministry.

This upcoming Sunday event is expected to attract athletes, fitness enthusiasts, cycling clubs from Delhi-NCR, volunteers from My Bharat, and the general public. Coordinated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in cooperation with the Cycling Federation of India and other national bodies, the campaign will operate in over 500 locations. The broader Fit India movement, promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2019, continues to underscore the importance of physical fitness, athletic development, and the celebration of indigenous sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

