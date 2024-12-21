Golden Year for Indian Hockey: Medals, Retirements, and Revivals

Indian hockey shines bright after winning back-to-back Olympic medals, reviving the sport after a 50-year gap. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team defied doubts, proving the Tokyo bronze wasn't a fluke by securing a historic podium finish at the Paris Olympics.

This achievement heralded a fitting farewell for veteran PR Sreejesh, who retired leaving a legacy of brilliance. Yet, his involvement with junior teams signals a promising future for Indian hockey. Coach Craig Fulton's defensive strategy, counter-attacks, and mental resilience were key to the team's success.

Meanwhile, the women faced hurdles, failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Major changes in coaching were made, but the year's end saw a successful stint in the Asian Champions Trophy, igniting hopes for brighter days.

(With inputs from agencies.)