Dylan Naidoo Shines at Mauritius Open: A Battle for the Lead

South African golfer Dylan Naidoo showcased remarkable skill and composure in the third round of the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open, sharing the leaderboard's top spot with Englishman Eddie Pepperell. Both players finished on 11 under-par, demonstrating exceptional prowess at the Mont Choisy Le Golf course.

Naidoo, merely 25 years old, had a spectacular start with six birdies in his opening seven holes but faced a setback with a bogey on the ninth. He maintained focus on the back nine by adding two more birdies, despite a bogey on the final hole that concluded his round on 66.

Expressing his readiness for the final round, Naidoo stated, "There are still 18 holes to play, a long way to go. I am excited to be in this position, I have never been here before." Englishman Pepperell, along with Naidoo, will aim to outpace Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen, who trails by one stroke.

