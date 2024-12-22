Left Menu

Usyk Shocks Fury Again: Triumph in Tense Heavyweight Duel

Oleksandr Usyk retained his heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision win over Tyson Fury, maintaining his undefeated record. Usyk outmaneuvered Fury, taking advantage in later rounds. Fury, significantly heavier, failed to keep pace. Usyk dismissed judging concerns, reveling in his victory, as Fury left the arena silently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 05:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 05:30 IST
Usyk Shocks Fury Again: Triumph in Tense Heavyweight Duel
Oleksandr Usyk

In a thrilling bout at the Kingdom Arena, Oleksandr Usyk triumphed over Tyson Fury to retain his WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC world heavyweight titles. The Ukrainian champion, undeterred by Fury's height, weight, and reach advantages, controlled the fight from the start, ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory with scores of 116-112 across the board.

Starting strong, Fury sought to leverage his size by dominating the ring center with powerful jabs. However, Usyk matched his intensity, skillfully navigating inside to deliver combination punches. As the fight progressed, Usyk's precise left hands found their target, wearing Fury down and forcing him into a defensive stance.

Despite a brief resurgence from Fury in the tenth round, Usyk quickly regained control, finishing with aggressive pace and earning a clear-cut win. Post-fight, Usyk was gracious, acknowledging his athletic performance over the judges' decisions. Meanwhile, a disappointed Fury exited quietly, marking his second career defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024