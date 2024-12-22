Usyk Shocks Fury Again: Triumph in Tense Heavyweight Duel

In a thrilling bout at the Kingdom Arena, Oleksandr Usyk triumphed over Tyson Fury to retain his WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC world heavyweight titles. The Ukrainian champion, undeterred by Fury's height, weight, and reach advantages, controlled the fight from the start, ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory with scores of 116-112 across the board.

Starting strong, Fury sought to leverage his size by dominating the ring center with powerful jabs. However, Usyk matched his intensity, skillfully navigating inside to deliver combination punches. As the fight progressed, Usyk's precise left hands found their target, wearing Fury down and forcing him into a defensive stance.

Despite a brief resurgence from Fury in the tenth round, Usyk quickly regained control, finishing with aggressive pace and earning a clear-cut win. Post-fight, Usyk was gracious, acknowledging his athletic performance over the judges' decisions. Meanwhile, a disappointed Fury exited quietly, marking his second career defeat.

