Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Oleksandr Usyk showcased his boxing prowess by retaining his WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC world heavyweight titles against Britain's Tyson Fury, winning by unanimous decision. The electrifying match took place at the Kingdom Arena, with Usyk outmaneuvering the larger Fury to stay undefeated.

Despite giving up physical advantages to his opponent, Usyk demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy, securing a 116-112 score on all three judges' cards. Fury, improved from their previous bout, struggled to keep up with Usyk's agility and relentless combinations.

The high-paced match saw Fury attempt to dictate the pace initially, but Usyk's tactical adjustments and consistent left-hand strikes turned the tide. Post-fight, Fury's promoter expressed dissatisfaction with the scoring, claiming more rounds in his favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)