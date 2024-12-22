Father-Son Duo Tiger and Charlie Woods Shine at PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie delivered an outstanding performance with five straight birdies at the PNC Championship, sharing the lead after surgery. Woods emphasized the experience with his son, not just competition. Other notable pairings included former champions, making for a thrilling event.
Tiger Woods, alongside his 15-year-old son Charlie, made a remarkable return to the course at the PNC Championship. In the scramble format, they scored 13-under 59, tying for the lead after Woods' recent back surgery.
Woods emphasized that the event was more about bonding with his son rather than winning. The duo's achievement was noteworthy as they shared the lead for the first time after the opening round, alongside defending champions.
Other notable family teams included Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, and Team Korda. Each team delivered impressive performances, making for an exciting competition. The event highlighted the blend of family and sporting excellence.
