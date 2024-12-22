Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Knee Injury Sparks Concerns Ahead of Match

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma sustained a knee injury during practice at the MCG. The incident occurred towards the end of his session, caused by a throwdown from support staff. Despite the injury, teammate Akash Deep assured that Sharma is fine. There are contentions about the quality of practice pitches provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:48 IST
Rohit Sharma's Knee Injury Sparks Concerns Ahead of Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a concerning development for India's cricket team, captain Rohit Sharma suffered an injury to his left knee during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The mishap occurred towards the end of Sharma's batting practice, when a delivery from support staff member Dayanand Garani struck him. Witnesses report that Rohit was in visible discomfort, resorting to the application of an ice pack on the injured area.

Teammate Akash Deep later conveyed reassurances, stating that the Indian skipper is 'doing fine'. With a rest day scheduled for Monday, Sharma may have time to recover. However, tensions have risen as team members express dissatisfaction with the practice pitches, which they claim do not replicate match conditions effectively and may hinder their preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024