Rohit Sharma's Knee Injury Sparks Concerns Ahead of Match

In a concerning development for India's cricket team, captain Rohit Sharma suffered an injury to his left knee during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The mishap occurred towards the end of Sharma's batting practice, when a delivery from support staff member Dayanand Garani struck him. Witnesses report that Rohit was in visible discomfort, resorting to the application of an ice pack on the injured area.

Teammate Akash Deep later conveyed reassurances, stating that the Indian skipper is 'doing fine'. With a rest day scheduled for Monday, Sharma may have time to recover. However, tensions have risen as team members express dissatisfaction with the practice pitches, which they claim do not replicate match conditions effectively and may hinder their preparation.

