Grand Slam Winner Max Purcell Suspended for Doping Violation

Max Purcell, renowned for his Grand Slam successes, has voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension under tennis' anti-doping regulations.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency issued a statement announcing the 26-year-old Australian's acknowledgment of violating Article 2.2 of the Tennis Anti-Doping Program.

Purcell admitted to unknowingly receiving an IV infusion exceeding the allowable vitamin limit, a disclosure he voluntarily conveyed to the ITIA.

