Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna Omission Sparks Controversy Amid Bureaucratic Hurdles

The omission of celebrated shooter Manu Bhaker from the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award nominations has triggered uproar, with reports of foul play in the selection process.

On record as India's first athlete to bag two medals in a single Olympic edition, Bhaker's absence has left many questioning the criteria.

While her family insists the application was filed, bureaucratic hurdles are blamed for the oversight. Meanwhile, figures like hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh have secured nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)