Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna Omission Sparks Controversy Amid Bureaucratic Hurdles

Amid controversy over Manu Bhaker's exclusion from the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award nominations, a sports ministry official assures that the final list is yet to be announced. Bhaker's Olympic achievements have been overshadowed by debate over application processes and bureaucratic challenges. Other athletes are recommended for various national honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The omission of celebrated shooter Manu Bhaker from the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award nominations has triggered uproar, with reports of foul play in the selection process.

On record as India's first athlete to bag two medals in a single Olympic edition, Bhaker's absence has left many questioning the criteria.

While her family insists the application was filed, bureaucratic hurdles are blamed for the oversight. Meanwhile, figures like hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh have secured nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

