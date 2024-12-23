Left Menu

Beyond the Pitch: R Ashwin's Creative Journey Post-Retirement

R Ashwin, a celebrated Indian cricketer, recently announced his retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He cited a lack of creative satisfaction as a key reason for stepping down. Ashwin plans to continue engaging with cricket through club matches, including the IPL, and feels grateful for his journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:16 IST
Beyond the Pitch: R Ashwin's Creative Journey Post-Retirement
R Ashwin
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

R Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend, has announced his retirement from the international scene, causing ripples across the cricketing community. The surprising decision came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where Ashwin cited a lack of creative fulfillment as the impetus behind his departure.

Despite stepping away from international cricket, Ashwin is not bidding farewell to the sport entirely. He intends to stay active in the cricketing world by participating in club cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). This new chapter allows him to reignite his passion and explore new avenues in the game.

The overwhelming support he received post-retirement, including from cricketing icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, has reaffirmed Ashwin's profound impact on the sport. As he reflects on his illustrious career, Ashwin embraces the future with gratitude and fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024