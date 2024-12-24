Ben Stokes Sidelined: England's Cricket Captain Faces Long Recovery
England's test captain Ben Stokes is out for at least three months due to a torn hamstring sustained during a test against New Zealand. The 33-year-old missed previous tests after a similar injury and will undergo surgery. England's next test is against Zimbabwe in May.
Ben Stokes, the England test cricket captain, will be unable to play for at least three months due to a torn hamstring, as announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday.
The injury was sustained during England's series-clinching test victory over New Zealand, where Stokes bowled more overs than in previous tests. The injury recurred from a similar tear suffered during The Hundred competition in August.
Stokes, who will undergo surgery in January, will not feature in England's upcoming test against Zimbabwe and faces a race to be fit for the home series against India later in the year.
