Ben Stokes Sidelined: England's Cricket Captain Faces Long Recovery

Ben Stokes, the England test cricket captain, will be unable to play for at least three months due to a torn hamstring, as announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday.

The injury was sustained during England's series-clinching test victory over New Zealand, where Stokes bowled more overs than in previous tests. The injury recurred from a similar tear suffered during The Hundred competition in August.

Stokes, who will undergo surgery in January, will not feature in England's upcoming test against Zimbabwe and faces a race to be fit for the home series against India later in the year.

