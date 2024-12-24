Left Menu

NFL and Netflix Forge Global Alliance for Christmas Day Games

The NFL is leveraging Netflix's global presence by broadcasting two Christmas Day games on the platform, extending its international reach. With its large global subscriber base, Netflix aims to capitalize on live sports' popularity, broadcasting in multiple languages to enhance accessibility and foster a new holiday tradition.

Updated: 24-12-2024 03:31 IST
The NFL is set to broaden its global influence by broadcasting two Christmas Day games via Netflix, a move seen as leveraging the streaming giant's vast international reach. This strategy is part of the NFL's effort to expand beyond its traditional U.S. stronghold.

These games, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans, will be available to Netflix's 270 million subscribers worldwide, widening the NFL's appeal with broadcasts in five languages. This initiative highlights Netflix's capability to cater to diverse audiences.

With prior successes like the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match and upcoming agreements to broadcast major soccer events, Netflix is positioning itself as a significant player in live sports. The NFL maintains its domestic base by balancing traditional and streaming platforms, navigating new trends while capitalizing on its sports inventory.

