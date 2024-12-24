Sports Headlines: Top Teams, Legal Challenges & Big Contracts

In the world of sports, Tennessee and Auburn hold firm at the top of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Both teams will begin Southeastern Conference play on Jan. 4, with an anticipated showdown set for Jan. 25.

The NFL is leveraging Netflix to broadcast Christmas Day games to an international audience, aiming to expand its global influence through the platform's extensive subscriber base. Featured games include Kansas City Chiefs versus Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens against Houston Texans.

Legal battles arise as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton takes on the NCAA over transgender athletes' participation in women's college sports, seeking an injunction to stop such competitions involving Texas teams.

In Major League Baseball, the New York Mets retain Sean Manaea with a three-year, $75M contract, while Carlos Santana rejoins the Cleveland Guardians. The Houston Astros secure Christian Walker in a $60 million deal, strengthening their lineup.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are benched due to injury and illness ahead of a game against the Chicago Bulls, affecting the team's prospects.

