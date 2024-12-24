Left Menu

Gus Poyet Takes Helm at Jeonbuk Motors

Gus Poyet, former head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been appointed manager of Jeonbuk Motors. The Uruguayan is set to rejuvenate the struggling nine-time South Korean league champions. Poyet, a renowned ex-Chelsea midfielder, takes on his first role since leading Greece's national team.

Jeonbuk Motors has announced the appointment of Gus Poyet as their new manager, signaling a new chapter for the South Korean football club. The 57-year-old Uruguayan succeeds Kim Do-heon, aiming to steer the former Asian champions back to glory following recent struggles in the league.

Jeonbuk Motors, celebrated for their nine South Korean league titles, last triumphed in 2021. They secured the Asian Champions League titles in 2006 and 2016. However, the club narrowly avoided relegation from the top-flight in a tense playoff earlier this month.

Poyet, a former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, embarks on this role after concluding his tenure with the Greece national team in March. The seasoned coach boasts a history with clubs such as Sunderland, AEK Athens, Real Betis, Shanghai Shenhua, and Bordeaux.

