Sam Konstas: Youngest Aussie Test Debutant in a Decade

In a surprising announcement, 19-year-old Sam Konstas is set to debut for the Australian Test team against India on Boxing Day, becoming the youngest debutant since 2011. Australia's selector Tony Dodemaide announced the decision during training at the MCG, breaking tradition by declaring the lineup early.

Konstas replaces opener Nathan McSweeney, who is benched after a series of disappointing performances. Despite an injury cloud over Travis Head, who has scored two centuries in the series so far, head coach Andrew McDonald remains optimistic about Head's participation in the upcoming match.

Scott Boland is likely to join the squad, stepping in for Josh Hazlewood, who is sidelined with a calf strain. With temperatures expected to soar over 40 degrees during the match, conditions might favor the batters significantly, offering them an edge as the game progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)