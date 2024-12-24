Chennai's Ali Hatim Lakdawala Shines at Junior National Equestrian Championship
Ali Hatim Lakdawala achieved top honors at the Junior National Equestrian Championship by winning the Young Rider Showjumping champion title. Other winners included Siddhant Jaiswal, Jaiveer Verma, and Geethika Tikkisetty in team dressage, while Dhoni Om Chand excelled in the tent pegging event.
Ali Hatim Lakdawala from Chennai emerged triumphant at the Junior National Equestrian Championship, clinching the Young Rider Showjumping champion title by riding Leonardo Van Holli in 33.31 seconds.
In the Young Rider team dressage category, Siddhant Jaiswal, Jaiveer Verma, and Geethika Tikkisetty secured first place with a cumulative score of 178.22 at the Army Polo & Riding Club.
The Children's team dressage event saw Inaara Mehta Luthria and her team securing victory with 226.18 points, while Dhoni Om Chand excelled in the tent pegging category.
