Raghu and Manjunath to Clash in Yonex-Sunrise Badminton Finals

In a surprising turn of events at the Yonex-Sunrise 86th Senior Nationals Badminton tournament, unseeded M Raghu defeated top seed and Guwahati Masters winner Sathish Kumar K in the men's singles semifinals. Raghu triumphed with scores of 21-17, 21-17, setting up a final showdown against former champion Mithun Manjunath, who dispatched Roshan Chouhan 21-15, 21-13.

On the women's side, 13th seed Devika Sihag will face 12th seed Shriyanshi Valishetty in the finals. Devika comfortably overcame Adarshini Shri NB 21-13, 21-10, while Shriyanshi narrowly defeated Tasnim Mir 25-23, 21-13. The women's doubles final will feature defending champions Shruti Mishra and Priya Devi Konjengbam against second seeds Arathi Sara Sunil and Varshini VS.

Shruti Mishra is poised for a double triumph as she also reached the mixed doubles final alongside Ayush Agarwal. The pair upset seasoned players Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram 21-16, 21-19. They will face the 8th-seeded duo Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani. The men's doubles final is set between top seeds Naveen P and Lokesh V and the young duo Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat.

(With inputs from agencies.)