Harvinder Singh's Quest for Khel Ratna: A Call for Fair Recognition

Harvinder Singh, an Indian archer who achieved a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, has raised allegations of discrimination in the allocation of sports awards. He questioned why the Khel Ratna Award, conferred on Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medalists, was not given to 2024 Paris winners.

Singh, who also earned a bronze in Tokyo, demonstrated exceptional prowess by defeating Poland's Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 in the Paris final. Singh's remarkable record includes winning India's first individual bronze at the 2021 Paralympics, underscoring his place among India's elite athletes.

National archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja echoed Singh's concerns, highlighting Singh's unique achievements in para-sports and urging consideration for the Khel Ratna. Such recognition, he argues, would inspire other athletes and boost India's international sports reputation.

