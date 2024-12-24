Left Menu

Harvinder Singh's Quest for Khel Ratna: A Call for Fair Recognition

Indian archer Harvinder Singh, a gold medalist at the Paris Paralympics, claims discrimination in award recognition. Despite winning gold, Singh and other Paris Paralympians were not honored with the Khel Ratna Award, unlike Tokyo winners. Singh's achievements spotlight his contributions to para-sports and India's athletic pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:54 IST
Harvinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Harvinder Singh, an Indian archer who achieved a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, has raised allegations of discrimination in the allocation of sports awards. He questioned why the Khel Ratna Award, conferred on Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medalists, was not given to 2024 Paris winners.

Singh, who also earned a bronze in Tokyo, demonstrated exceptional prowess by defeating Poland's Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 in the Paris final. Singh's remarkable record includes winning India's first individual bronze at the 2021 Paralympics, underscoring his place among India's elite athletes.

National archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja echoed Singh's concerns, highlighting Singh's unique achievements in para-sports and urging consideration for the Khel Ratna. Such recognition, he argues, would inspire other athletes and boost India's international sports reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

