Left Menu

Soccer-Brazilian midfielder Oscar returns to Sao Paulo

Oscar scored 38 goals in 203 appearances for Chelsea and lifted the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League trophies during his four-and-a-half-year spell. He began his professional career at Sao Paulo in 2008 and joined Internacional in 2010, a move that led to a lengthy contract dispute between the two Brazilian clubs.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 10:06 IST
Soccer-Brazilian midfielder Oscar returns to Sao Paulo

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar will return to his former club Sao Paulo on a three-year contract, the Brazilian Serie A side said on Tuesday. Oscar, who made 48 appearances for Brazil's national team between 2011 and 2016, spent the last eight seasons with Shanghai Port, winning the Chinese Super League title three times.

"I'm happy to be back in Brazil and to be able to play for Sao Paulo, which is the club where I started out, where I made my base and where I grew up," the 33-year-old said in a statement. Oscar scored 38 goals in 203 appearances for Chelsea and lifted the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League trophies during his four-and-a-half-year spell.

He began his professional career at Sao Paulo in 2008 and joined Internacional in 2010, a move that led to a lengthy contract dispute between the two Brazilian clubs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024