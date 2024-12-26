Left Menu

Kohli's Controversial Clash: On-Field Incident Sparks Debate

Virat Kohli found himself in a contentious altercation with debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Test against Australia. The incident, seen as an accidental bump, might lead to disciplinary action for Kohli. Notable cricket figures weighed in, calling for a review of the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:13 IST
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Virat Kohli's encounter with Australian debutant Sam Konstas sparked controversy on the opening day of the fourth Test. The incident, brushed off by Konstas as an accidental bump, occurred during a tense moment after the completion of the 10th over.

Both players briefly exchanged heated words before Usman Khawaja intervened. While Konstas downplayed the incident, stating it wasn't deliberate, cricket authorities are likely to investigate further.

Prominent figures like Ricky Ponting criticized Kohli's actions, suggesting disciplinary measures may follow. Match referee Andy Pycroft is expected to review the event closely as the cricket world watches the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

