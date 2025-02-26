Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Praises Virat Kohli's Pursuit of ODI Run Record

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli is on the verge of becoming the top ODI run-scorer, having recently achieved his unbeaten century against Pakistan. Kohli's impressive performance places him close to surpassing Kumar Sangakkara and leaves him with a substantial chase to catch Sachin Tendulkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:31 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's potential to become the highest run-scorer in ODI history. Kohli's stellar century against Pakistan in Dubai has lifted him to fifth in the ICC ODI rankings, marking another milestone as he surpasses 14,000 runs in 50-over cricket.

Kohli, who has already outperformed Ponting on the all-time run charts, is merely 149 runs shy of Kumar Sangakkara's spot but still faces a formidable challenge with 4,341 runs separating him from record-holder Sachin Tendulkar. Ponting, on the ICC Review Podcast, highlighted Kohli's relentless drive to secure his legacy as a leading run-scorer.

Despite recent struggles, Kohli's form was undeniable against Pakistan, earning accolades from Ponting, who regards him as the finest ODI batsman he's seen. Pointing out the significance of performance in critical matches, Ponting noted Kohli's crucial role in high-stakes games, solidifying his acclaim on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

