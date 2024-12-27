Left Menu

Renuka Thakur and Deepti Sharma Shine as India Crush West Indies

India's bowlers Renuka Thakur and Deepti Sharma delivered stellar performances to dismantle West Indies in the final women's ODI. Thakur's tactical bowling and Deepti's spin mastery led India to a decisive victory, securing a series sweep. West Indies struggled despite a resilient partnership by Chinelle Henry and Shemaine Campbelle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display of bowling, India pacer Renuka Thakur and spinner Deepti Sharma led their team to a resounding win over the West Indies in the concluding women's ODI of the series. Thakur's pinpoint accuracy and Deepti's spin completely overpowered the visiting side on Friday.

Thakur claimed four wickets for just 29 runs, effectively dismantling the West Indies' top order. Deepti followed with a career-best performance, taking six wickets for 31 runs. Their efforts left the West Indies reeling and struggling to post a competitive total.

The only significant resistance came from a 97-run partnership between Chinelle Henry and Shemaine Campbelle, which allowed their team to cross the 160 mark. However, it was too little too late as India wrapped up the series with an unassailable lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

