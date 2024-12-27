Smith's Relief as Australia Outplays Kohli in MCG Test

Steven Smith exhaled in relief as Day 2 concluded at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the fourth Test, where Australia managed to avoid the looming batting expertise of India's Virat Kohli. Smith, along with his Australian teammates, departed the MCG with smiles as they retained control over the game.

The day witnessed the formidable presence of Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal early on, both testing Australia's mettle. Jaiswal exhibited aggression, while Kohli relied on discipline, strategically leaving deliveries outside his off-stump, forcing the bowlers closer to his comfort zone.

Kohli, through 86 deliveries, maintained meticulous control until a runout with Jaiswal broke his concentration, leading to his dismissal at 36. Smith, an observant companion of Kohli's stint, admitted relief at seeing his 'Fab Four' counterpart sent back to the pavilion, acknowledging Kohli's skill and discipline during the play.

"He is a class player and showed his potential," Smith remarked post-day, reflecting on Kohli's restrictive batting strategy which coerced bowlers into straining their lines. Australia capitalized on this, edging India into a corner as they trailed by 310 runs at 164/5 in response to Australia's 474.

