Left Menu

Nine-Darter Drama: Damon Heta's Perfect Shot Sparks Joy

Australian player Damon Heta hits the second nine-darter during the PDC World Championship, earning bonuses for himself and a Swiss fan named Mauro, as well as a charity. Heta's achievement occurred in the second set, but he eventually lost 4-3. Mauro, a teacher, plans practical use for his winnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 04:02 IST
Nine-Darter Drama: Damon Heta's Perfect Shot Sparks Joy

In a thrilling display at the PDC World Championship, Australian darts player Damon Heta delivered the tournament's second nine-darter, securing a lucrative bonus not only for himself but also for a lucky fan.

The fan, Mauro, a 37-year-old teacher, was awarded £60,000 as part of a sponsorship deal from bookmaker Paddy Power. Mauro plans to use the windfall for renovating his home and treating his friends to beer.

Despite Heta's impressive feat, his journey in the championship was cut short with a narrow 4-3 defeat by Luke Woodhouse. In another nine-dart incidence this month, Christian Kist also fell short of victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024