Nine-Darter Drama: Damon Heta's Perfect Shot Sparks Joy
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 04:02 IST
In a thrilling display at the PDC World Championship, Australian darts player Damon Heta delivered the tournament's second nine-darter, securing a lucrative bonus not only for himself but also for a lucky fan.
The fan, Mauro, a 37-year-old teacher, was awarded £60,000 as part of a sponsorship deal from bookmaker Paddy Power. Mauro plans to use the windfall for renovating his home and treating his friends to beer.
Despite Heta's impressive feat, his journey in the championship was cut short with a narrow 4-3 defeat by Luke Woodhouse. In another nine-dart incidence this month, Christian Kist also fell short of victory.
