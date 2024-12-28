Jasprit Bumrah's Battle on the Pitch: Facing Challenges from Sam Konstas and Steve Smith
Jasprit Bumrah reflects on his encounters during the fourth Test against Australia, particularly noting the challenge posed by Test debutant Sam Konstas and seasoned batter Steve Smith. Despite aggressive shots from Konstas, Bumrah remained confident. He also praised Smith's unconventional style and shared insights into the unique challenges of playing in Australia.
Jasprit Bumrah, India's star pacer, shared his insights on Saturday about his latest match against Australia, where he faced the aggressive debutant Sam Konstas.
Bumrah described the experience as a thrilling challenge, noting that Konstas played unconventional shots, yet he felt he was constantly in the game.
He also lauded Steve Smith's batting capabilities, calling him a challenging opponent, and discussed the various trials of playing in Australia.
