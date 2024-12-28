Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Battle on the Pitch: Facing Challenges from Sam Konstas and Steve Smith

Jasprit Bumrah reflects on his encounters during the fourth Test against Australia, particularly noting the challenge posed by Test debutant Sam Konstas and seasoned batter Steve Smith. Despite aggressive shots from Konstas, Bumrah remained confident. He also praised Smith's unconventional style and shared insights into the unique challenges of playing in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 08:30 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Battle on the Pitch: Facing Challenges from Sam Konstas and Steve Smith
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jasprit Bumrah, India's star pacer, shared his insights on Saturday about his latest match against Australia, where he faced the aggressive debutant Sam Konstas.

Bumrah described the experience as a thrilling challenge, noting that Konstas played unconventional shots, yet he felt he was constantly in the game.

He also lauded Steve Smith's batting capabilities, calling him a challenging opponent, and discussed the various trials of playing in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Metaverse Payments: Blockchain, NFTs, and Challenges in Virtual Economies

Global Inflation Spillovers: How Major Economies Shape Worldwide Price Dynamics

Revealing Pollution Hotspots: How Taxi Sensors Uncover Urban Air Quality Disparities

The ECB’s Strategy for Managing Inflation Amid Unprecedented Economic Disruptions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024