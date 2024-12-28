Reddy's Resilience: A Rookie's Fifty Keeps India Afloat in Melbourne

In a striking display of determination, Nitish Kumar Reddy powered India forward with a maiden fifty, guiding his team to 326 for seven, when rain interrupted the game early on day three of the fourth test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Reddy, not out at 85 alongside Washington Sundar at 40, established a vital 105-run partnership that served as a beacon of hope for India, which trailed Australia by 148 runs. The young duo capitalized on a moment of relief when Steve Smith dropped Sundar's catch early in the session.

Despite being significantly outperformed in the series thus far, Reddy's resilience marked a proud moment for Indian fans. Meanwhile, Australia faced its own challenges as paceman Mitchell Starc struggled with a muscle strain, raising concerns about his fitness for the rest of the match.

