Resilient India Fights Back: Reddy's Historic Century Highlights Boxing Day Test

Following an impressive comeback on the third day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne, Washington Sundar applauded his team's tenacity and commended Nitish Kumar Reddy's remarkable century performance. India faced a precarious 221/7 when Sundar and Reddy forged a vital 127-run partnership, stabilizing India's innings.

In a post-match press conference, Sundar praised the Indian squad's unwavering fighting spirit, highlighting the influence of captain Rohit Sharma and former player Gautam Gambhir. 'We are consistently encouraged to fight no matter the circumstances, especially on a grand stage like the MCG against Australia,' said Sundar. His own gritty innings ended at a commendable half-century courtesy of Nathan Lyon. With India closing at 358/9, trailing by 116 runs, the combined efforts of Sundar and Reddy have kept the team in contention.

Reddy's unbeaten 105 off 176 balls, which included ten fours and a six, marked a significant milestone as he became the third youngest Indian to achieve a maiden Test century on Australian soil. Australian bowlers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared six wickets, with Nathan Lyon taking two. Early stumps were called due to bad light and rain, leaving Reddy and Mohammed Siraj to resume India's innings the following day.

