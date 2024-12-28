Left Menu

Nitish Reddy's Unforgettable Boxing Day Century: A Testament to Mental Fortitude

Washington Sundar praises Nitish Reddy for his remarkable Boxing Day century against Australia, highlighting Reddy's mental strength and dedication. Reddy's unbeaten 105 and partnership with Sundar took India to a strong position. Sundar admires Reddy's work ethic and approach to both life and cricket, foreseeing more successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:20 IST
In a memorable display of cricketing prowess, Washington Sundar heaped praise on Nitish Reddy for his outstanding Boxing Day century against Australia. Describing him as a 'mentally strong man,' Sundar lauded Reddy's dedication and emphasized the inning's historical importance.

Reddy's 105 not out, alongside a vital 127-run partnership with Sundar, propelled India to a challenging position of 358 for 9 on the third day of the fourth Test. With the MCG test poised towards a draw, Sundar's admiration for Reddy's strategic gameplay is apparent.

This partnership could be segmented into phases, responding to the match's dynamic nature. Sundar, impressed with Reddy's unwavering work ethic, foresees a promising future for the cricketer. Known from their time in Sunrisers Hyderabad, Reddy's approach is not limited to the field but extends to every facet of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

