Nitish Reddy's Unforgettable Boxing Day Century: A Testament to Mental Fortitude

In a memorable display of cricketing prowess, Washington Sundar heaped praise on Nitish Reddy for his outstanding Boxing Day century against Australia. Describing him as a 'mentally strong man,' Sundar lauded Reddy's dedication and emphasized the inning's historical importance.

Reddy's 105 not out, alongside a vital 127-run partnership with Sundar, propelled India to a challenging position of 358 for 9 on the third day of the fourth Test. With the MCG test poised towards a draw, Sundar's admiration for Reddy's strategic gameplay is apparent.

This partnership could be segmented into phases, responding to the match's dynamic nature. Sundar, impressed with Reddy's unwavering work ethic, foresees a promising future for the cricketer. Known from their time in Sunrisers Hyderabad, Reddy's approach is not limited to the field but extends to every facet of life.

