Run-out Incident Shakes Kohli's Concentration in Tense Test Match

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal shared his observations on the run-out incident involving Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying it affected Kohli's mindset. On Day 2 at MCG, Kohli and Jaiswal delivered an impressive show with elegant strokes, while Australia's bowlers appeared stumped for strategies. This forced captain Pat Cummins to switch from aggression to a more defensive play against the pair.

Jaiswal's aggressive batting style caused disturbances in the Australian defense while Kohli showed restraint, meticulously avoiding deliveries outside the fourth and fifth stumps, thus pressuring the bowlers to tighten their line. India seemed set for a solid innings until the unexpected struck. Jaiswal struck the ball hard towards Cummins, called for a run, but Kohli hesitated after witnessing the ball's trajectory.

Cummins, with quick reflexes, attempted a direct hit but missed, allowing wicketkeeper Alex Carey to collect and dismiss Jaiswal. In what seemed like a chain effect, Kohli, having maintained discipline against the outside-off deliveries, edged a Scott Boland delivery to Carey, departing at 36 from 86 balls.

Madan Lal believes the psychological impact of the run-out played a part in Kohli's lapse in concentration. In a conversation with ANI, Lal noted, "For Virat, scoring 36 was good progress. The run-out weighed mentally on him, leading to concentration loss. Such incidents linger on a player's mind." Kohli has faced challenges from deliveries outside off, but Lal argues it is not a persistent weakness.

Lal explains, "This isn't a flaw. It's about bowlers capitalizing on strategic lines, which is common against even centurions." The scenario worsened post-Kohli's departure as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja couldn't form a counterattack on Day 3. However, Nitish Kumar Reddy's unbeaten 105 and Washington Sundar's gritty 50 revived hopes as India concluded the day at 358/9, trailing by 116 runs. (ANI)

