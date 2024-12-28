Hyderabad and East Bengal's Thrilling Encounter Ends in Stalemate

In a high-stakes Indian Super League clash, Hyderabad FC managed to salvage a point, drawing 1-1 against East Bengal FC despite showcasing superior midfield play. Jeakson Singh's 64th-minute effort had momentarily given East Bengal the edge until Manoj Mohammad's last-minute equalizer ensured a stalemate on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC was the more aggressive team throughout the match, initiating various moves but failing to break down East Bengal's resilient defense until Manoj Mohammad found the net in stoppage time. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC clinched a 4-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC, with Ryan Williams and Sunil Chhetri contributing significantly to their win.

The dramatic turn of events keeps the Indian Super League standings tight, as Hyderabad prepares to meet Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal gears up for their clash against Mumbai City FC in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)