Hyderabad and East Bengal's Thrilling Encounter Ends in Stalemate

Hyderabad FC drew 1-1 with East Bengal FC in an Indian Super League match. Despite Hyderabad's midfield dominance, Jeakson Singh's strike put East Bengal ahead. Manoj Mohammad equalized for Hyderabad in the 90th minute. In another clash, Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 4-2, with Ryan Williams scoring twice.

Hyderabad and East Bengal's Thrilling Encounter Ends in Stalemate
In a high-stakes Indian Super League clash, Hyderabad FC managed to salvage a point, drawing 1-1 against East Bengal FC despite showcasing superior midfield play. Jeakson Singh's 64th-minute effort had momentarily given East Bengal the edge until Manoj Mohammad's last-minute equalizer ensured a stalemate on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC was the more aggressive team throughout the match, initiating various moves but failing to break down East Bengal's resilient defense until Manoj Mohammad found the net in stoppage time. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC clinched a 4-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC, with Ryan Williams and Sunil Chhetri contributing significantly to their win.

The dramatic turn of events keeps the Indian Super League standings tight, as Hyderabad prepares to meet Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal gears up for their clash against Mumbai City FC in the coming days.

