Bengaluru FC Rallies for Dramatic Draw Against East Bengal FC

Bengaluru FC, under the guidance of head coach Gerard Zaragoza, demonstrated commendable resilience as they salvaged a draw against East Bengal FC in a tense Indian Super League encounter on Sunday. East Bengal initiated the match on a strong note, taking the lead through Raphael Messi Bouli. However, a turning point came when Dimitrios Diamantakos was red-carded during first-half injury time, reducing East Bengal to ten men.

Capitalizing on their numerical edge, Bengaluru FC intensified pressure but initially failed to convert opportunities. Their perseverance paid off when Sunil Chhetri netted a last-gasp equalizer, earning Bengaluru a hard-fought point. Coach Zaragoza highlighted the game's challenges, given East Bengal's urgency to secure playoff qualification after three consecutive victories.

In the post-match press conference, Zaragoza observed, "East Bengal FC had more intensity initially, but I warned my players about the heat and fatigue from consecutive games." The result extended Bengaluru's unbeaten streak to four games, bolstering their competitive edge. Notably, the match showcased tactical shifts and spirited duels, ultimately bringing a well-deserved point to both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)