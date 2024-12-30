Left Menu

Pat Cummins Outmaneuvers Rohit Sharma in Nail-Biting Melbourne Test Finale

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, showcased his leadership by dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. Despite India's cautious approach in chasing a 340-run target, Cummins' brilliance led to a turning point, hindering India's efforts in the high-stakes match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:05 IST
Pat Cummins (Photo: cricket.com.au) . Image Credit: ANI
In a gripping contest on the final day of the fourth Test at Melbourne, Australian captain Pat Cummins reaffirmed his supremacy by dismissing Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma. India, tasked with a daunting 340-run chase, saw Rohit stride to the crease alongside promising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Opting for a measured approach rather than an aggressive stance, the Indian openers handled the new red ball cautiously, offering a strong start to their innings. Rohit appeared increasingly assured, but his determination to take on Cummins proved costly. Facing his 39th delivery, Rohit attempted an aggressive flick against the Australian captain, only to edge the ball to gully, where Mitchell Marsh capitalized on the opportunity.

Rohit's dismissal for 9(40) marked the sixth instance of Cummins claiming the Indian skipper's wicket in Test matches, the highest by any opposing captain. This pivotal moment triggered a collapse for India, as KL Rahul joined Rohit shortly thereafter with a five-ball duck, and Virat Kohli fell to a tempting delivery from Mitchell Starc just before lunch. Despite efforts from Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant to stabilize their innings, the pressure proved too much against the relentless Australians. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

