Ponting Backs Fraser-McGurk for Semi-Final Showdown Against India

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting suggests selecting Jake Fraser-McGurk for the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India. Fraser-McGurk could replace injured Matthew Short. Despite limited ODI appearances, Ponting believes Fraser-McGurk's big-hitting prowess might be pivotal in the crucial match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:53 IST
Jake Fraser-McGurk (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move for Australia's semi-final clash against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former captain Ricky Ponting endorses Jake Fraser-McGurk to replace the injured Matthew Short. The decisive game at Dubai International Stadium has seen Short sidelined due to a quad injury, making way for reserve Cooper Connolly.

Connolly is a hard-hitting West Australian with off-spin abilities, yet Ponting places faith in Fraser-McGurk, a dynamic batter in the shorter formats despite a modest ODI track record. Ponting believes younger players like Fraser-McGurk, if given confidence, can excel in high-stakes matches.

Ponting also shared alternatives, such as moving established players around the batting order. However, he backs Fraser-McGurk's selection due in part to his explosive IPL performance, expressing hope that this game can turn his form around.

