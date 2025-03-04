Ponting Backs Fraser-McGurk for Semi-Final Showdown Against India

In a strategic move for Australia's semi-final clash against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former captain Ricky Ponting endorses Jake Fraser-McGurk to replace the injured Matthew Short. The decisive game at Dubai International Stadium has seen Short sidelined due to a quad injury, making way for reserve Cooper Connolly.

Connolly is a hard-hitting West Australian with off-spin abilities, yet Ponting places faith in Fraser-McGurk, a dynamic batter in the shorter formats despite a modest ODI track record. Ponting believes younger players like Fraser-McGurk, if given confidence, can excel in high-stakes matches.

Ponting also shared alternatives, such as moving established players around the batting order. However, he backs Fraser-McGurk's selection due in part to his explosive IPL performance, expressing hope that this game can turn his form around.

(With inputs from agencies.)