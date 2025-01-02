Left Menu

Australia Makes Bold Move with Beau Webster Debut in Final Test

Australia introduces all-rounder Beau Webster in the Sydney Test, a strategic shift in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Webster replaces Mitchell Marsh, and aims to bolster the squad after a strong first-class performance. Australia leads 2-1 in the series, with the final match set in Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:10 IST
Australia Makes Bold Move with Beau Webster Debut in Final Test
Australia skipper Pat Cummins. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is shaking up its squad for the final clash in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by introducing all-rounder Beau Webster, a move seen as a strategic surprise. Announced by captain Pat Cummins, Webster's inclusion comes after examining the team's performance, with Mitchell Marsh stepping down for the last test in Sydney.

Webster, making his test debut, becomes Australia's 469th Test player. In a series where Marsh struggled to deliver expected runs and wickets, the management sees Webster's impressive first-class track record as a fresh boost. Cummins assures that Marsh's exclusion is not due to fitness issues, despite some minor back concerns earlier.

In recent matches, Webster has shown commendable form, including 12 wickets in his last three first-class games. His recent standout performance featured an unbeaten 46* and a six-wicket haul against India A. With Australia leading India 2-1, the team aims to seal the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

