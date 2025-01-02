Australia Makes Bold Move with Beau Webster Debut in Final Test

Australia is shaking up its squad for the final clash in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by introducing all-rounder Beau Webster, a move seen as a strategic surprise. Announced by captain Pat Cummins, Webster's inclusion comes after examining the team's performance, with Mitchell Marsh stepping down for the last test in Sydney.

Webster, making his test debut, becomes Australia's 469th Test player. In a series where Marsh struggled to deliver expected runs and wickets, the management sees Webster's impressive first-class track record as a fresh boost. Cummins assures that Marsh's exclusion is not due to fitness issues, despite some minor back concerns earlier.

In recent matches, Webster has shown commendable form, including 12 wickets in his last three first-class games. His recent standout performance featured an unbeaten 46* and a six-wicket haul against India A. With Australia leading India 2-1, the team aims to seal the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)