Ferrari's New Era Begins with Hamilton's Preseason Test Debut

Lewis Hamilton made his first appearance behind the wheel of a Ferrari during the preseason testing in Bahrain, registering the fifth-fastest time. This marks a significant shift as the seasoned driver joins the Italian team after a successful 12-year stint at Mercedes.

Replacing Hamilton at Mercedes, rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli emerged victorious with the fastest time. The young Italian performed impressively, completing a joint-high of 78 laps. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson, overcoming a spin, finished a close second.

The testing session, however, faced limitations. Unusual weather conditions and a power cut briefly halted proceedings. With Bahrain no longer the season opener, the first race will take place in Melbourne on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)