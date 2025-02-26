Ferrari's New Era Begins with Hamilton's Preseason Test Debut
Lewis Hamilton tested his new Ferrari, achieving the fifth-fastest time during preseason trials in Bahrain. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, replacing Hamilton at Mercedes, topped the charts. Despite the unusual conditions, the session highlighted Hamilton's transition from Mercedes, where he claimed six titles, to Ferrari for the 2025 season.
Lewis Hamilton made his first appearance behind the wheel of a Ferrari during the preseason testing in Bahrain, registering the fifth-fastest time. This marks a significant shift as the seasoned driver joins the Italian team after a successful 12-year stint at Mercedes.
Replacing Hamilton at Mercedes, rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli emerged victorious with the fastest time. The young Italian performed impressively, completing a joint-high of 78 laps. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson, overcoming a spin, finished a close second.
The testing session, however, faced limitations. Unusual weather conditions and a power cut briefly halted proceedings. With Bahrain no longer the season opener, the first race will take place in Melbourne on March 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)