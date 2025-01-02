Kusal Perera's Blazing Record Century Guides Sri Lanka to Victory
Kusal Perera smashed Sri Lanka's fastest T20 century in just 44 balls, leading his team to a seven-run win over New Zealand. Sri Lanka scored 218-5, and despite New Zealand's strong start, exceptional performances by Charirth Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga secured the victory for the tourists.
Kusal Perera set a new benchmark for Sri Lanka, hitting the fastest T20 International century in just 44 balls on Thursday. This explosive performance delivered a much-needed seven-run victory against New Zealand in the final match of the three-match series.
Perera's remarkable innings, alongside captain Charirth Asalanka, propelled Sri Lanka to a formidable 218-5, their second-highest T20 total. New Zealand, already leading the series 2-0, required a record run chase to clinch a clean sweep but faltered at 211-7.
Despite a solid opening from Rachin Ravindra, figures of 3-25 from Asalanka, and pivotal wickets by Wanindu Hasaranga, kept New Zealand at bay. The nail-biting finish saw them fall short, as Sri Lanka found momentum heading into the upcoming one-day internationals in Wellington.
