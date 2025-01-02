Sports Icons Honored: Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards 2024 Announced

In a significant recognition of sporting excellence, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has announced the recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards for 2024.

Among the marquee names, double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, and Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh have been honored with the coveted Khel Ratna award, as per the release from the Press Information Bureau.

Bhaker etched her name in history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman shooter to clinch an Olympic medal, while Gukesh garnered international acclaim by becoming the youngest world chess champion at 18, defeating China's Ding Liren. Para Athlete Praveen Kumar was also among the elite awardees.

The ceremony further saw Indian hockey players like Jarmanpreet Singh and women's team captain Salima Tete being celebrated with the Arjuna Awards for their exemplary performances. Adding to this festive roll call, chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji received Arjuna acknowledgment along with para-athletes and shooters.

In recognition of coaching excellence, Armando Agnelo Colaco was bestowed with the Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category. President Droupadi Murmu is set to honor these sporting heroes at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.

